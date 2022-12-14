BREAKING

Michelle Pfeiffer's Sleek Blunt Bob Haircut Just Might Inspire Your Next Chop

With the help of hairstylist Chris McMillan, Michelle Pfeiffer debuted a blunt bob hairstyle and proved that an extreme chop isn't only reserved for the summertime.

Michelle Pfeiffer is kicking off the "new year, new 'do" trend early.

The Batman Returns star unveiled a fresh chop—a blunt bob haircut—on Instagram, explaining in her Dec. 12 post that it was time for a change.

"A long overdue chop," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself showcasing her new look with hairstylist Chris McMillan. "Thank you."

In the selfie, Michelle looked as stylish as ever by pairing her blunt bob with a sleek black blazer, matching turtleneck and ripped denim jeans.

Chris, who posed next to the Scarface actress and playfully held onto one of her strands, shared more insight into her makeover.

"Sometimes just a simple blunt cut at the collar bone does the trick," he wrote on Instagram. "I always like to use the body and face shape to judge length. Sometimes keeping it simple makes a huge difference."

Of course, Michelle isn't the only celebrity in recent weeks to debut a dramatic hair transformation.

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Keep on scrolling to see all of the stars who are ringing in 2023 with a new look.

Getty Images / Instagram
Michelle Pfeiffer

The Grease 2 actress shared on Instagram that she was in need of "a long overdue chop," and showcased her sleek blunt bob haircut.

Instagram; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Patrick Dempsey

After dyeing his hair platinum blonde for his role as racecar driver Piero Taruffi in Ferrari, the actor decided to buzz the remainder of his lightened locks to "start fresh," according to his wife Jillian Dempsey. "Change is good! Have you ever buzzed your hair?" she wrote in a Dec. 11 Instagram post. "Watch @patrickdempsey use clippers to eliminate the dyed hair from a character role and start fresh!"

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch star certainly flipped the switch on her look. In a Dec. 13 selfie, Vanessa—long known as a brunette—was seen sporting blonde locks and bleached eyebrows, leading fans to compare to her look to Lady Gaga.

Instagram
Maren Morris

Maren closed out her Humble Quest tour in Nashville with a major chop! The country singer cut her hair just one hour before stepping onto the stage with a lob on Dec. 2.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Instagram
Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star debuted a new honey-colored hairstyle while enjoying Miami's Art Basel.

Getty Imges
Jennifer Garner

The actress debuted a lob in the weeks before Thanksgiving 2022.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Shutterstock
Robert Downey Jr.

just before Halloween 2022, the Iron Man actor had his two youngest sons, Exton and Avri, shave his head for his role on the HBO series The Sympathizer.

Instagram
Ariana Grande

The "7 Rings" singer showed off her new blonde look in an Instagram photo posted on Oct. 26.

Instagram
Dove Cameron

The "Breakfast" singer debuted a dramatic yellow blunt bob and bangs on Oct. 18. 

Instagram/ Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper is officially a redhead! She debuted the fiery new 'do at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on Oct. 4.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock/GC Images
Kristen Stewart

The A-lister showcased her edgy style while attending the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show on Oct. 4. She debuted a major new 'do that was a mix between a mullet and a pixie cut.

Getty Images
Bella Hadid

While in France for Paris Fashion Week, Bella debuted choppy bangs on Sept. 28.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

"Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair," the reality TV alum wrote on Instagram on Sept. 26, 2022. "But a confident bald woman - there's your diamond in the rough."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Instagram
Kirsten Dunst

"We were so excited to debut Kirsten‘s shortest haircut in 17 years," hairstylist Marcus Francis said in a press release on Sept. 26. "We decided to keep the look classic and cool to match her new chic length, creating some natural bends to frame her face." According to the beauty expert, the actress chopped off six inches of hair!

Getty Images / Instagram
Chase Stokes

You thought Outer Banks had plot twists? Well, the actor surprised his fans by revealing in a Sept. 22 Instagram post that he said goodbye to his long, wavy hair and hello to a short cut.  

BRAVO, Getty Images
Shay Mitchell

"And we did it," Shay Mitchell posted on Instagram Stories on Sept. 21, sharing a close-up video of her fiery red hair transformation. "Jesus [Guerrero] talented at so many things and now that I know he can do color like this."

 

Twitter, Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Patrick Dempsey

The Grey's Anatomy alum debuted platinum blonde hair when he was honored as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo on Sept. 9, 2022. According to the actor, he bleached his hair for a role in Michael Mann's Ferrari movie.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Instagram
Jason Momoa

The Aquaman star documented his haircut in a Sept. 5, 2022 video in which he spoke to his followers about cutting single-use plastics out of their lives. 

Shutterstock; Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things actress unveiled a dramatic chin-length bob while attending the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Creators Lounge Event in New York City on Aug. 10.

Instagram
Ireland Baldwin

"Don't tell me I won't do something because I will. buzzed by @hairmettle," the model, daughter of Alec Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger, wrote on Instagram in August 2022.

Her mom commented, "This is my baby… Don't tell her not to do something……. because she will……i'm a witness to that and have been for many years… Simply beautiful."

Her uncle Billy Baldwin wrote, "Wow… love it !!!"

Shutterstock
Halle Berry

After sporting blonde highlights, the Monster Ball star dyed her naturally curly hair purple and attended an August 2022 boxing match, where she debuted her knockout style.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, Twitter
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer debuted her brand new buzzcut during an Aug. 4 Instagram Live. "I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway," she shared. "I don't like having hair. I never liked having hair."

Instagram
Karol G

"Two weeks of being in love with seeing myself in the mirror and not being able to show it," Karol G wrote on an Aug. 1 Instagram post to unveil her fiery new 'do. "So, when you see me in the streets and say: 'EaAaaa Maria BebEee that red hair looks gorgeous on you.'"

 

Getty Images, Instagram
Maisie Williams

Winter is coming (well, in a few months anyway) but the Game of Thrones star's new 'do is here. Williams revealed her fresh buzzcut on Instagram in July 2022.

WireImage / Instagram
KJ Apa

The Riverdale star stunned fans when he shaved off his signature red hair in July 2022.

Getty Images / Instagram
Lily James

After spending most of the year sporting dark hair, Lily James showed off her blonde locks in a series of Instagram Stories shared in July 2022.

Instagram
Zayn Malik

The One Direction alum debuted his pink hair on Instagram in a July 2022 selfie.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star shared a selfie of herself with bangs to Instagram in July. Although, the look was only temporary.

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
Joey King

The actress debuted a major makeover at the Berlin premiere of Bullet Train on July 19, in which she dyed her hair bright pink and rocked an edgy bob.

Instagram
Halsey

The "So Good" singer got into a '90s vibe and recently debuted a blonde mullet.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

