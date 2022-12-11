Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Kim Kardashian Debuts Honey Hair at Art Basel in Miami

Oh, there's no place like your hair salon for the holidays.

Okay, so that's not an actual lyric, but you might just be booking a visit to your hairstylist soon after checking out all of the celebrity transformations that went down this week.

After spending months with platinum blonde hair, Kim Kardashian debuted a warmer hue when she attended Art Basel, while Selena Gomez rocked her most daring look yet, showing off rainbow highlights on TikTok. And the "Lose You to Love Me" singer wasn't the only star to have fun with her hair color as Shania Twain stepped out at E!'s People's Choice Awards with pink hair that we are going to remember "Forever and For Always."

Plus, Maren Morris chopped several inches from her hair just one hour before taking the stage at a recent concert and there's no doubt that Gwen Stefani surprised fans when she ditched her famed light locks in favor of an edgy jet-black hairstyle.