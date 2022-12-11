Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Maren Morris chopped her hair just hours before taking the stage at her concert, while Kim Kardashian traded in her platinum blonde locks for a new hue.

Dec 11, 2022
Watch: Kim Kardashian Debuts Honey Hair at Art Basel in Miami

Oh, there's no place like your hair salon for the holidays.

Okay, so that's not an actual lyric, but you might just be booking a visit to your hairstylist soon after checking out all of the celebrity transformations that went down this week.

After spending months with platinum blonde hair, Kim Kardashian debuted a warmer hue when she attended Art Basel, while Selena Gomez rocked her most daring look yet, showing off rainbow highlights on TikTok. And the "Lose You to Love Me" singer wasn't the only star to have fun with her hair color as Shania Twain stepped out at E!'s People's Choice Awards with pink hair that we are going to remember "Forever and For Always."

Plus, Maren Morris chopped several inches from her hair just one hour before taking the stage at a recent concert and there's no doubt that Gwen Stefani surprised fans when she ditched her famed light locks in favor of an edgy jet-black hairstyle.

Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Maren Morris

 She's a '90s baby with a major hair change.

Just one hour before closing out her Humble Quest Tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Morris showed off her epic hair transformation. The country singer took the stage with a fresh hair cut, debuting a long bob.

While Morris didn't directly address the reason for her last-minute change, she praised her hairstylist for making it happen so quickly.

"When your hair fairy Marwa Bashir chops your mane an hour to show," Maren captioned her Dec. 6 Instagram, while Marwa added on her post, "This night was magic...You are always inspiring me and keeping me on my toes."

Shutterstock, Ernesto Casillas
Gwen Stefani

This transformation is B-A-N-A-N-A-S.

Known for her platinum blonde locks, Stefani shocked her fans when she debuted a dark new wig during The Voice's Dec. 6 episode. The "Hella Good" singer rocked jet black strands and a mod haircut, complete with bangs. 

"Raven haired Bombshell," Stefani's hairstylist Sami Knight wrote on Instagram. "Bi level jellyfish cut especially for Gwen!"

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images
Shania Twain

going out tonight, feeling all right, going to make a big splash with a bold hair hue. 

Twain debuted her new pink hair color when she hit the red carpet at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, where she was honored with The Music Icon Award. The singer recreated the memorable leopard ensemble from her "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video, updating it with bubblegum-color strands peeking out from her hood. And fans got an even better look at her brightened locks when Twain took the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits.

Tomas Herold / BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

Oh, honey. 

The Kardashians star said goodbye to her platinum blonde locks, showing off her warmer caramel hue when she stepped out for Art Basel ih Miami. 

Kardashian's golden brown shade was mixed with brunette highlights, with the SKIMS founder's go-to hairtstylist Chris Appleton sharing a photo of her new hair color on Instagram. 

"Honey 4 Miami," he captioned his Dec. 2 post. "What do you guys think to [sic] the new color we did?"

TikTok
Selena Gomez

The "Rare" singer is feeling the rainbow.

Gomez unveiled her latest hair change in a Dec. 8 TikTok video and it's her most colorful look yet. She showed off pastel highlights, including lilac, pink, orange, green and blue, running through a blonde bob.

In the short clip, the My Mind & Me star used an unusual technique to style her new look, sticking her head under a hand dryer in a public restroom before giggling at the camera. "You gotta do what you gotta do,"  Gomez wrote in the caption. 

Instagram/Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe

She's looking a little less like mom Reese Witherspoon!

Phillippe, the daughter of the Legally Blonde star and Ryan Phillippe, dyed her blonde hair a tangerine hue, debuting the orange color in a Nov. 28 Instagram selfie. "feels like…a renaissance," the 23-year-old captioned the snap. And she went for an even brighter shade when she attended Saks' Chic Dinner Party on Dec. 8 in L.A.

