Camila Cabello Redefines Holiday Glam With Black Lipstick and Faux Glitter Piercing

Camila Cabello's latest look will have you saying my oh my.
NBC's The Voice announced its winner on Dec. 13 and to mark the season 22 finale, the former Fifth Harmony member made sure her glam was a total chair-turner.
For the special occasion, Camila rocked a bold makeup look that consisted of a striking black lip paired with a glittery faux nose-bridge piercing and matching shimmer shadow. She added extra drama to her eyes with fluttery false lashes and smoked-out liner in the lower lash line.
While bright red lipstick usually takes center stage this time of year, the singer's use of black lipstick proved that holiday glam isn't one-size-fits-all. And in true Camila fashion, she sported not one, not two but three vastly different makeup looks during The Voice finale.
With the help of her makeup artist, Patrick Ta, the "Havana" singer swapped out her bold lip for a soft nude shade. She kept her eyes smoky and sparkly like before but punched it up by adding sparkly silver rhinestones to her lids.
As for her onstage look during her "Never Be the Same" performance? Camila lit up the stage with dazzling red face jewels that were placed on each eye and connected in the high bridge of her nose.
Her blinding jewels perfectly coordinated with her black minidress that featured a red sequined heart placed on the left side of the design.
And while Camila's beauty and fashion were showstoppers, The Voice finale was extra special for Blake Shelton, as Bryce Leatherwood—who was on Team Blake—took home the top prize.
Moreover, Bryce's win comes only two months after Blake announced the show's upcoming season 23 will be his last.
"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," the country singer captioned his Oct. 11 Instagram. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."
Season 23 of The Voice premieres on March 26 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)