Camila Cabello Redefines Holiday Glam With Black Lipstick and Faux Glitter Piercing

Watch : Camila Cabello Pokes Fun at the Way She Pronounces "Christmas"

Camila Cabello's latest look will have you saying my oh my.

NBC's The Voice announced its winner on Dec. 13 and to mark the season 22 finale, the former Fifth Harmony member made sure her glam was a total chair-turner.

For the special occasion, Camila rocked a bold makeup look that consisted of a striking black lip paired with a glittery faux nose-bridge piercing and matching shimmer shadow. She added extra drama to her eyes with fluttery false lashes and smoked-out liner in the lower lash line.

While bright red lipstick usually takes center stage this time of year, the singer's use of black lipstick proved that holiday glam isn't one-size-fits-all. And in true Camila fashion, she sported not one, not two but three vastly different makeup looks during The Voice finale.

With the help of her makeup artist, Patrick Ta, the "Havana" singer swapped out her bold lip for a soft nude shade. She kept her eyes smoky and sparkly like before but punched it up by adding sparkly silver rhinestones to her lids.