Anya Taylor-Joy Is Serving Holiday Glam With All-Red Look

Anya Taylor-Joy is sleighing it in the fashion department.
Before making her appearance on Good Morning America, on Nov. 14 Anya dazzled on the streets of New York City in a head-to-toe red ensemble that screamed holiday glam.
She wowed in a spaghetti strap baby doll dress by Magda Butrym that featured delicately embroidered floral appliqués of daisies and roses. The design also consisted of a plunging neckline that was shaped like a brassiere.
Braving the 40-degree temps, Anya accessorized the fiery look with a shiny patent leather trench coat with a back slit, satin pointed-toe pumps and sheer tights. And since all eyes were on the red-hot style moment, she kept her makeup to a minimum and opted for straightened hair that was parted in the center.
This isn't the first time the 26-year-old has turned heads in a bold monochrome outfit.
In fact, she swapped out her red attire for an all-black look later that evening to attend the premiere of her new film, The Menu.
She perfectly mixed edge with sophistication, wearing a strapless Christian Dior minidress that featured a corseted bodice and full skirt. And while the lace embroidery made it demure, it was the sheer fabric and short silhouette that gave it a daring factor.
Plus, Anya paired the showstopping look with sexy lace opera-length gloves, sky-high heels and a bold red wine lip color.
Last week, she served another scrumptious fashion moment, wearing head-to-toe blue to the London premiere of the horror-comedy. For the star-studded affair, she slipped into a vibrant latex dress from Alexander McQueen, matching gloves and black shiny pumps.
It's clear the actress isn't afraid to take risks with her wardrobe, which was further proven by her stylist Law Roach.
"I always get the girls that are a bit fearless when it comes to their style," he told WWD in February 2021, adding how fun it is to work with Anya, "I think that's what the attraction is because that's the way I look at styling and fashion. I would definitely say [her style] is fearless with a touch of whimsy."
It's only a matter of time before Anya drops jaws once again with her fierce fashion.