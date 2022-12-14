Patty Jenkins Sets the Record Straight on Rumors About Wonder Woman 3 Cancelation

Watch : Patty Jenkins on "Wonder Woman's" Stunning Success

Patty Jenkins doesn't need a lasso of truth to set the record straight.

The 51-year-old, who was set to direct the Wonder Woman 3 film, has cleared the air amid rumors of her involvement in the movie not moving forward.

"I'm not one to talk about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue. Here are the facts," Patty wrote in a letter shared to Twitter Dec. 13. "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away."

While noting she was not the one to put an end to the film's development, Patty expressed understanding toward those in charge of that decision.

"I was open to considering anything asked of me," she continued. "It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."