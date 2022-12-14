Pamela Anderson Recreates Her Iconic '90s Feathered Hat During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Pamela Anderson is her own fashion muse.
The Baywatch actress seemingly paid homage to herself at the Jacquemus spring 2023 runway show in Le Bourget, France. While making a rare red carpet appearance at the Dec. 12 event, Pamela turned heads in an extravagant white halter-neck dress that featured a feather-trimmed waistline and a thigh-high slit.
The former Playboy model styled her white-hot look with matching puffy sandal heels, one sheer opera-length glove and a larger-than-life wide-brimmed straw hat covered with layers of feathers.
In fact, the headpiece looked like an updated version of Pam's iconic pink feathered hat from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. And similar to her past getup in the late-'90s, she even added drama to her eyes by wearing thick, smudged black eyeliner and fluffy false lashes.
At the time, Pam—who attended the ceremony with her ex-husband Tommy Lee—donned a sexy white corset top paired with multicolored sequined pants and her now-famous Ivy Supersonic hat.
The accessory has become such a fashion staple that Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian, Kacey Musgraves and many others have worn a variation of it in recent years.
Pam previously shared that the best place she finds fashion inspo is in her own closet.
"I shop in my archives," she exclusively told E! News in April. "I have no reason to buy any more clothes—all the clothes I've worn in New York are from my own closet, a lot from the '90s."
Another piece of wisdom that she didn't keep to herself? Always believe in yourself no matter what.
"Don't give up on your dreams," she encouraged. "Don't let others define you. Take control of the narrative. Stay true to yourself and give it all you got. I dare you."
She added, "Being brave is sexy; feeling the fear and doing it anyway...Life is a privilege not to be taken lightly."