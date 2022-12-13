Heidi Klum’s Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water at the Avatar 2 Premiere

Watch : Heidi Klum Is Already Planning Halloween 2023 Costume

Heidi Klum made a stylish splash on the Avatar 2: The Wave of Water red carpet.

While attending the Los Angeles premiere of James Cameron's new sci-fi/action film on Dec. 12, the supermodel wowed in a shimmery silver see-through gown.

However, this wasn't any ordinary gown. Her tulle Lever Couture design featured sculptural sleeves, an asymmetrical bottom half that included excess tulle material cut into thick fringe strips and a thigh-high slit.

From the diaphanous silver fabric to the architectural structure, the piece created the illusion of moving water. The Making the Cut star accessorized her sparkly number with clear heels and diamond-encrusted studs.

And Heidi's dedication to dressing in the Avatar theme also extended to her beauty, as she opted for a sleek wet hairstyle effect, which made her appear as though she had just stepped out of the pool.