Aubrey Plaza Reveals What Really Happened Between The White Lotus' Harper and Cameron Off-Screen

Aubrey Plaza knows exactly went down behind that locked hotel room door.
After her White Lotus character Harper was accused of canoodling with Cameron (Theo James), an old friend of her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe), she's confirming that there was more that happened than was shown on-screen.
"I know what happened, okay?" Plaza said on the Dec. 12 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. "And what happened is, we did some stuff, and I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting, and there was no penetration."
While the Emily the Criminal star noted that she hasn't seen the episode's final cut yet, she questioned Seth Meyers' belief that Harper and Cameron had only shared a kiss, saying, "Just a kiss?"
But when the host added that maybe the couple "grabbed the other one's butt," Plaza retorted, "I think I grabbed a little more than that." Get it, Harper!
The confirmation comes after a wild season two finale, where Ethan, thinking that Cameron and Harper had hooked up, went into a cave with Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and...dot, dot, dot. But ultimately, both couples appeared at the airport looking content in their relationships—though, it's not what Plaza herself would have wanted.
"I was really gunning for doing some takes where, like, maybe we weren't so happy," she said. "Maybe they'll be okay, but I have a kind of fantasy that Harper divorces him and takes all his money." Maybe that can be in season three?
But to do that, Harper would have to pack her bags once again—this time, potentially to Asia. According to creator Mike White, season three might follow a new set of vacationers as they grapple with "death and Eastern religion and spirituality."
"The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex," he explained in a behind-the-scenes clip following the finale. "I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."
In the meantime, seasons one and two of The White Lotus are now streaming on HBO Max.