RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Shares Update on Nasty Divorce With Ex Lenny

Lisa Hochstein recently shared her reaction to estranged husband Lenny's Real Housewives of Miami hot mic confession, reflecting on the moment he told her they were getting a divorce.

By Paige Strout Dec 13, 2022 8:26 PMTags
TVReality TVDivorcesReal HousewivesBravoCouplesThe Real Housewives Of MiamiCelebritiesWatch What Happens LiveEntertainmentPeacockNBCU
Watch: Andy Cohen Teases MASSIVE 2023 Bravo Lineup

Lisa Hochstein is getting candid about that hot mic moment.

As fans watch The Real Housewives of Miami star's divorce from husband Lenny Hochstein play out on season five of the Peacock series, she's sharing what it was like to see the moment her soon-to-be-ex confessed to a friend that he had been cheating on and planned to divorce her.

"Devastated, shocked, almost confirmed some suspicions I've had," Lisa said of watching the shocking RHOM scene on the Dec. 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I always thought something might have been going on, but I wasn't sure."

The 40-year-old—who shares kids Logan, 7, and Elle, 3, with Lenny—also revealed that her husband of 12 years expressed his desire to split just two days after the "Good Vibes" party, telling host Andy Cohen, "He said, 'We're getting a divorce, and if you don't—' I forget the exact words, but, 'You're gonna get a front row seat to me dating.'"

And that's exactly what has happened, as since calling it quits with Lisa in May, Lenny has moved on with his new girlfriend Katharina Mazepa.

photos
The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 5 Taglines

Despite going through a "rough patch" leading up to their split, Lisa said she wasn't aware of Lenny's true intentions. In fact, she believed their relationship was improving, as he had begun going to the gym frequently. But as we now know, that wasn't the case.

"I thought that was for me," she confessed. "I was like, 'Wow, you're finally taking my advice.' I'm like, 'Lenny, you look great. You look amazing.' We were bonding over that. We were working out together, actually, with the trainer."

Lisa went on to note that she and the kids are currently residing in her and Lenny's Miami home, though they are "currently in litigation" over ownership of it.

Trending Stories

1

Michelle Obama Reacts to Husband Barack Being Called Fine

2

Bruce Willis Poses For Rare Pic With Demi Moore, Wife Emma & His Kids

3

Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe's View on Candace Cameron Bure

The discussion ended on a happy note, as Lisa thanked her fellow WWHL guest and RHOM co-star Larsa Pippen, calling her "my No. 1 supporter through this."

"She's gone through something very similar herself," Lisa continued, "so she's been a great friend to lean on and give me great advice. But, you know, all the girls have been really supportive."

Check out the full interview above.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami premiere Thursdays on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are all both of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Michelle Obama Reacts to Husband Barack Being Called Fine

2

Bruce Willis Poses For Rare Pic With Demi Moore, Wife Emma & His Kids

3

Danica McKellar Reacts to Neal Bledsoe's View on Candace Cameron Bure

4

Vanessa Hudgens' Hair Transformation Has Lady Gaga Fans Applauding

5

Emily Blunt Clarifies Tom Cruise Comment After "Ludicrous" Reaction