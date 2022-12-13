Ayesha Curry's Holiday Gift Guide Has Thoughtful Picks From Small Businesses for Everyone on Your List

We interviewed Ayesha Curry because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Ayesha's brand, Sweet July. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ayesha Curry wears many hats.
Whether the entrepreneur, chef and author is curating and spotlighting Black-owned and Bay Area-based companies with her shop, Sweet July, or penning a New York Times bestselling cookbook, she brings her unmatched taste to all that she accomplishes. Now, Ayesha is throwing on her holiday hat as she gives E! insight on how to shop small for the holidays, along with her top gift picks for the season. From stunning handmade jewelry under $100 to wellness journals, Ayesha's gift guide has thoughtful and versatile ideas for everyone on your list.
"No matter how organized you are, something will always come up where you need a gift in a pinch," she begins with her gifting advice. "Have a few thoughtful gifts on standby like candles, throws and some of your favorite food items— I love coffee, olive oil, chocolate... things people will use! That way you're not having to stress-out at the last minute."
When it comes to the holidays, Ayesha, a mom of three, is of course thinking about her little ones. "My kids are all so creative, so I love to gift them art supplies and crafts," she shares. "They double as a nice activity to keep them busy while I work on dinner."
As a chef and foodie herself, Ayesha continues, "You can't go wrong with a food gift. A good bag of coffee and a nice ceramic mug makes a thoughtful gift that won't break the bank."
Aside from gifting advice, Ayesha says she's most looking forward to more family time and rest that the season brings. "For me, the holidays are truly all about family and recharging my battery for the new year," she shares. "I'm really looking forward to plenty of family dinners, holiday movies and quality time together."
Read on for more of Ayesha's holiday gifting advice— plus, what fun gift she's bringing to a White Elephant party.
Sweet July Signature Scent Candle
"This is one of my favorite candles of all time!" Ayesha shares. "The scent gives you notes of coconut, santal, mandarin and lime. Every time it's lit, I feel like I am truly escaping on an island vacation."
People of Color Take Me to Carnival Bundle
For the person in your life who always has a fresh set, Ayesha knows you can't go wrong with gifting them some playful nail polish.
"This bundle has so many fun colors," she says. "It's hard to choose just one to use!"
Sweet July Woven Linen Weekender Bag
"For the person always on-the-go in your life, this weekender bag is the perfect gift," Ayesha shares. "It is extremely spacious and can fit everything you need for a weekend away. Plus, the bag is designed with pockets to fit two full sized bottles of wine."
We're sold, Ayesha.
Sweet July Bathtime Essentials Gift Set
"Gift giving can be so hard, so I was really excited to work with Bloomindale's to create easy gift sets, including the Bathtime Essentials set," Ayesha says. "My favorite gifts have to do with self-care, so this set is the perfect way to relax and to have a spa experience in the comfort of your own home."
The Five Minute Journal
Another considerate wellness gift on Ayesha's list is this Five Minute Journal from Amazon.
"It's really important for me to take a few minutes out of my day to have a moment of reflection, so this is perfect to spread that gift of serenity and self-care," she explains.
Professional 5™ Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
"So, while I don't use it excessively year round, I put my KitchenAid Mixer to work every holiday season with all the cooking and baking that goes on in my house," Ayesha says. "It truly is a gift that can last a lifetime."
BYCHARI Sade Hoops Womens
When it comes to shopping small, take Ayesha's advice!
"Amazon has so many great small businesses on their site," she shares. "I'd definitely start my search there, looking at brands like sustainable yoga company Livity or BYCHARI, which is a women-owned, Black-owned business that makes incredible handmade jewelry."
OVELLIC Karaoke Microphone for Kids
When it comes to a playful and fun gift, particularly for a White Elephant party with an under $25 budget, Ayesha's pick is a karaoke mic, which she says "is always a hit."
Looking for more gifting inspo? Check out the best holiday gift ideas for coffee, tea and Matcha lovers!