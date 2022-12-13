Ayesha Curry's Holiday Gift Guide Has Thoughtful Picks From Small Businesses for Everyone on Your List

We interviewed Ayesha Curry because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Ayesha's brand, Sweet July. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ayesha Curry wears many hats.

Whether the entrepreneur, chef and author is curating and spotlighting Black-owned and Bay Area-based companies with her shop, Sweet July, or penning a New York Times bestselling cookbook, she brings her unmatched taste to all that she accomplishes. Now, Ayesha is throwing on her holiday hat as she gives E! insight on how to shop small for the holidays, along with her top gift picks for the season. From stunning handmade jewelry under $100 to wellness journals, Ayesha's gift guide has thoughtful and versatile ideas for everyone on your list.

"No matter how organized you are, something will always come up where you need a gift in a pinch," she begins with her gifting advice. "Have a few thoughtful gifts on standby like candles, throws and some of your favorite food items— I love coffee, olive oil, chocolate... things people will use! That way you're not having to stress-out at the last minute."

When it comes to the holidays, Ayesha, a mom of three, is of course thinking about her little ones. "My kids are all so creative, so I love to gift them art supplies and crafts," she shares. "They double as a nice activity to keep them busy while I work on dinner."

As a chef and foodie herself, Ayesha continues, "You can't go wrong with a food gift. A good bag of coffee and a nice ceramic mug makes a thoughtful gift that won't break the bank."

Aside from gifting advice, Ayesha says she's most looking forward to more family time and rest that the season brings. "For me, the holidays are truly all about family and recharging my battery for the new year," she shares. "I'm really looking forward to plenty of family dinners, holiday movies and quality time together."

