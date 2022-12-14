10 Stocking Stuffers for Mom That Will Make Her Ho-Ho-Holiday Merry & Bright

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Yes, we've done the seemingly impossible: We've put together a list of practical, thoughtful, and cute stocking stuffers for moms that aren't just photos or candy.

After all, most moms we know are loving, incredible, helpful, and selfless. More often than not, they swear they don't even want anything at the holidays. "Save your money!" they say, "Just write me a nice little note!"

Sure, there are some things money can't buy. That note she wants, for instance. But there are plenty of affordable, useful, and sweet things out there that she may not have thought to get for herself. And those? Well, those are the perfect stocking stuffers.

So this year, we're getting our moms stuff they won't see as just "stuff." No more cocktail napkins with funny little sayings. No more magnets with the dog on them. We're talking eye patches, bath salts, and other little luxuries they'll surely appreciate.

No. No longer. This year, we're getting moms the gifts that they deserve: Gifts as meaningful, wonderful, and impactful as they are. Gifts that won't make them say "You should have saved your money!" in a way that we know they definitely meant.

Scroll on for our top choices for meaningful, wonderful, and impactful stocking stuffers for moms. It's not too late!