Holiday Gifts for Moms: 15 Must-Haves from Coach, YSL, Our Place & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Moms, am I right? So often the thoughtful, loving, and caring people who brought us into the world, and would never threaten to take us out of it, not even when we snuck out on a weeknight and immediately backed into our dad's car.
In all seriousness, moms are the amazing, endlessly helpful, and effortlessly giving people whose advice we rarely see as the right way until it's too late. But how do we cherish them in return, when they do so much for us? By getting them slippers again for the holidays? Or another mug with a photo of the family pet?
No. No longer. This year, we're getting moms the gifts that they deserve: Gifts as meaningful, wonderful, and impactful as they are. Gifts that won't make them say "You should have saved your money!" in a way that we know they definitely meant.
Scroll on for our top choices for gifts for moms at the holidays this year.
Pour Les Femmes Square Neck Nightgown
Moms and nightgowns. They go hand in hand, right? So this year, upgrade hers with this elegant, full-length number from Pour Les Femmes.
Mint Terrycloth Robe
If she's set on nightgowns, there's always another classic option for moms: The bathrobe. This fluffy, shawl-collar robe is made from organic cotton, and one she'll luxuriate in year-round.
Katie Dean Jewelry Mama Necklace
For the mom with "mama" in her Instagram bio: This dainty "Mama" necklace from Katie Dean Jewelry.
Our Place x Selena Gomez Dinner at Selena's Bundle
For moms who still insist on hosting Thanksgiving, holiday parties, and cooking up a storm when you visit for an afternoon? This complete set of lightweight, colorful, and astonishingly easy to clean pans from the Our Place x Selena Gomez collaboration.
Theragun Mini Hand-Held Massage Gun
Plenty of parents carry the tension of parenting with them, no matter what. So this blush pink, take-everywhere Theragun device should help your mom target the knots and cramps caused by worrying about you too much. Um, I mean, commuting, and stuff.
Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase
According to Slip, their pure silk pillowcase is "recommended by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, hairdressers and beauty experts" alike. Ideal for moms who value their beauty rest — and who deserve to be reminded that they deserve it!
Mint & Lily
This gold-plated cuff is inscribed with a thoughtful message. Not as obvious as a "Mama" necklace, it offers a subtle way for your mom to carry your love for her around, all day long.
Happy Place The Weightless Waffle Throw Blanket
Crafted from certified 100% organic cotton, this lightweight and cozy throw is perfect for snuggling up under, no matter the season.
Jill & Ally Thanks Mom Candle
Nothing says "Thank you so much, Mom" like this spa-scented candle that literally says Thanks, Mom on the label.
Corkcicle Classic Canteen
Perfect for moms on the go who could do to upgrade their go-to thermos, the "original, colorfully cool" keeps drinks cold for 25 hours (!) and warm for 12 at a time.
Coach 1941 Black Carriage Tote
Treat mom to a luxe gift with this chic, classic carryall from Coach. Maybe ask your dad and sister to split it with you, though.
Opium By Yves Saint Laurent
Opium by YSL: The official scent of fancy moms worldwide. This 1.6 oz Eau de Parfum spray will keep you on their nice lists well beyond next season.
Cork Genius Genius Wine Set
Whether moms are hosting a book club night or just having dinner at home, this innovative (and surprisingly affordable!) wine opener are all they need to turn the relaxation up to 11.
Naturopathica Chill Chocolate Vine Stress Mask
"Featuring smoothing chocolate vine and moisturizing fair-trade cocoa butter," this nourishing mask "recharges stressed-out and fatigued skin." As for chocolate's rich, aromatherapeutic properties? Well, that's just a bonus.
Mom Self-Care Bath Set
This thoughtful kit includes everything a parent needs to pamper herself, plus the reminder that it came from someone who loves her very much.
