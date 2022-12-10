E! Guest Editor Bobbi Brown Shares the 4-Minute Beauty Routine That You Need to Add to Your Arsenal

We interviewed Bobbi Brown because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Bobbi's brand, Jones Road. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Forget about those 20-step beauty routines you've seen all over YouTube. Four minutes is more than enough time to achieve a luminous look, according to E! Holiday Beauty Guest Editor Bobbi Brown. The Jones Road founder explained, "I'm always on the go. For the past 30-something years, I have always put my makeup on in the car when I'm on the go. I don't do my makeup at home."
Bobbi is all about accessible, effortless beauty that we can all achieve. She elaborated, "I'm in the suburbs, so I'm driving more. I hop in my husband's car. It takes us four minutes to get to our golf club to have dinner. I am done with makeup by the time I get there and I never have a stitch on when I leave the house."
We all have four minutes to spare, right? Here's everything you need to know.
Bobbi Brown's 4-Minute Beauty Routine
Jones Road The Face Pencil
"I always want to look less tired. I always color correct and conceal first."
"The Face Pencil could be a concealer. It can be a corrector. It could be foundation to your skin. It could be just a touch-up stick. You could use it under your eyes in a lighter shade or under your brow to give a highlight. You could use it on the inner corner of your eye too if you want to give a highlight. I am not too into contouring, but I know people have used it. And I'm sure there are other things you can do. I even use it for lips sometimes."
There are 25 easy-to-blend shades to choose from.
Jones Road Miracle Balm
"If I really don't have time, I will just throw on Miracle Balm."
Miracle Balm comes in eight shades.
Jones Road The Best Pencil
"Then, I will take a brown pencil and line my eyes and softly fill in my brows."
This pencil comes in six shades.
Jones Road The Mascara
"Once I start putting makeup on, I have to put on mascara. I can do mascara without eyeshadow, but not eyeshadow without mascara."
Jones Road The Best Blush
"If I have an extra second, I might put a powder blush on my cheek."
This blush is available in five versatile shades.
Jones Road Cool Gloss
"Then, I will throw on a lip gloss. I'm not a big lipstick person, but I do like a good lip gloss. You can also take the gloss and put it on your cheeks and do a little highlight."
This lip gloss comes in 10 shades.
