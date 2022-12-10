E! Guest Editor Bobbi Brown Shares the 4-Minute Beauty Routine That You Need to Add to Your Arsenal

We interviewed Bobbi Brown because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Bobbi's brand, Jones Road. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Forget about those 20-step beauty routines you've seen all over YouTube. Four minutes is more than enough time to achieve a luminous look, according to E! Holiday Beauty Guest Editor Bobbi Brown. The Jones Road founder explained, "I'm always on the go. For the past 30-something years, I have always put my makeup on in the car when I'm on the go. I don't do my makeup at home."

Bobbi is all about accessible, effortless beauty that we can all achieve. She elaborated, "I'm in the suburbs, so I'm driving more. I hop in my husband's car. It takes us four minutes to get to our golf club to have dinner. I am done with makeup by the time I get there and I never have a stitch on when I leave the house."

We all have four minutes to spare, right? Here's everything you need to know.