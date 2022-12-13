Hayley Kiyoko’s Over-the-Top Grinch Look With Becca Tilley Will Grow Your Heart 3 Sizes

Watch : "How the Grinch Stole Christmas": E! News Rewind

How Hayley Kiyoko stole the Christmas spotlight

In an epic holiday transformation, the "Girls Like Girls" singer looked totally unrecognizable as she dressed up as Dr. Seuss' the Grinch for a recent yuletide bash. As seen in photos and videos shared to Instagram on Dec. 11, Hayley's face was completely covered with green makeup and special effects prosthetics on her nose, cheeks and forehead, along with bushy green eyebrows and matching beard.

Thanks to the help of makeup artist Kelton Ching, Hayley looked nearly identical to Jim Carrey's iconic character in the 2000 live-action film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Her girlfriend Becca Tilley also got in on the festive fun, dressing up the Grinch's crush Martha May—originally played by Christine Baranski in the beloved film—complete with a prosthetic Whoville nose.

"I just have to say, I grew up loving the Grinch and I really connected to him and my dream was to date someone like Martha May," Hayley said in a selfie video of the two, "My dream came true. I just got emotional with Becca and she said it was awkward."