Brittney Griner's Agent Addresses Her Possible Return to WNBA After Prison Release

Brittney Griner has entered the court.
The WNBA star is currently at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas—where she was taken after being released from a Russian prison Dec. 8—and has dunked a basketball for the first time in 10 months, according to her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas, per ESPN. However, this light workout doesn't mean Brittney is ready to return to the sport just yet.
"If she wants to play, it will be for her to share," Lindsay told the outlet. "She has the holidays to rest and decide what's next without any pressure. She's doing really, really well. She seems to have endured this in pretty incredible ways."
And although Brittney has yet to make a public announcement since her release, Lindsay noted that she should be ready to issue a statement "this week."
Along with hitting the court, the agent also told ESPN that the athlete, 32, has reunited with her dad Ray and other family members over the weekend and even got a haircut.
Meanwhile, Brittney's return to her home state of Arizona won't be immediate.
"There's no timeline on her return at this point," Lindsay continued. "She's reintegrating into a world that has changed for her now. From a pure security standpoint she's not going to be able to move in the world the way she did. It's not a fate that she asked for, but I think she's going to try to utilize her fame for good."
Lindsay explained that Brittney will be working in the future to raise attention to help others who are wrongfully detained.
The Phoenix Mercury center arrived in the U.S. on Dec. 9. She was released from Russian custody after being traded for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was 11 years into a 25-year sentence, which President Joe Biden signed off on.
Brittney was held for nearly a year after being arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport in February for allegedly possessing vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage. The star was originally found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to nine years in prison in August.