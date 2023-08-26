Legendary Price Is Right Host Bob Barker Dead at 99

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood has lost an icon.

Bob Barker, the longest-running host of the popular game show The Price Is Right, passed away from natural causes at age 99 at his Hollywood Hills home, it was announced Aug. 26.

His rep, Roger Neal, said in a statement to NBC News, "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us."

Nancy Burnet, a longtime friend of the late Emmy winner and animal activist, said in a statement provided by Neal, "I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker, and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry and including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 yrs. he will be missed."

A U.S. Navy veteran with broadcasting experience, Barker got his big break in Hollywood in 1956, almost seven years after he moved to California with wife Dorothy Jo Gideon to advance his career in radio.