What Catherine Zeta-Jones Has to Say About a Possible Wednesday Season 2

Watch : Wednesday SPOILERS: Jenna Ortega REACTS to Finale Twist

Much like Morticia Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones does not crack under pressure.

The Wednesday actress, who plays the striking Addams matriarch on the Netflix show, remained tight-lipped when asked about the coming-of-age tale's future on the streamer, exclusively noting to E! News, "We have no idea."

However, you shouldn't feel creepy or kooky if you're already anticipating renewal news for Wednesday. Not only did the Jenna Ortega-led series break a streaming record previously held by Stranger Things season four, but it nabbed two Golden Globes nominations Dec. 12.

For the 2023 awards ceremony, Jenna–who plays the titular, macabre teen—is up for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy and the series itself is nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

So, between the fan and critic support, we'd be shocked if Netflix passed on bringing back Wednesday for another installment.

Thankfully, fans of Catherine don't have to wait too long to see the Oscar winner back on the small screen. The Chicago star is taking a villainous turn in Disney+'s National Treasure: Edge of History, which premieres its first two episodes Dec. 14.