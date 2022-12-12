13 Amazing Gift Ideas That Are Giving Back to Important Causes This Holiday Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect gift for your friends, family, co-workers or anyone in-between, you can get your holiday shopping done all while supporting incredible and charitable causes.
If you're searching for the perfect piece to gift the fashionista in your life, opt for a Madewell sweater that supports the Breast Cancer Research Fund. Or, if you're looking for the perfect gift for a beauty buff, check out the Fleur & Bee skincare set that gives 100% of proceeds to Days for Girls. No matter who you're shopping for, this guide has some of the best holiday present ideas that are currently supporting amazing causes.
Scroll to shop some of our favorites of the season.
Self-Care Day Gift Box
Who wouldn't adore a self-care box for the holidays? It's the perfect gift for someone who needs to reset and unwind. This self-care box from Goodly comes with bath products, a deck of card prompts to stimulate your body and mind, a vanilla-scented candle and more goodies. Plus, 5% of sales from this gift box will go to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Jewel Garden
Gift the plant parent in your life this hand-planted succulent garden from Lula's Garden. Not only is it a beautiful gift, but every garden sold provides six months of access to safe water for one person in the developing world through the non-profit, water.org.
Bestseller Pack
For the foodie in your life, especially with a sweet tooth, gift them a pack of delectable chocolate chip, sprinkles & frosting, cookies & cream and chocolate brownie cookie dough that can be eaten raw, half-baked or fully baked. A portion of proceeds from your delicious Doughp order goes to support mental health & addiction recovery through #Doughp4Hope.
Ari Gold Pave Crystal Heart Necklace in White Crystal
Make someone feel extra special with this heart necklace adorned with crystals from Kendra Scott. It's a timeless piece of jewelry that is dainty enough for everyday wear, and you know you're doing good with your purchase because part of Kendra Scott's annual proceeds go to causes that support women and children.
The 100% Human® Crew
For a feel-good, wearable gift that supports an important cause, this "100% Human" shirt would make a great gift. Everlane donates 10% of proceeds from their "100% Human" campaign to the ACLU, having raised over $1 million for the organization.
Madewell x BCRF (Re)sourced Mainstay Sweatshirt
Madewell partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Fund, and you can still shop pieces from the collection that donates 50% of your purchase price to the organization, like this pink sweatshirt that would make the perfect cozy holiday gift.
Discovery Set
Give the gift of glowing skin to the beauty buff in your life with this skincare set from clean beauty line, Fleur & Bee. The gift set comes with five mini versions of their top-rated, vegan and cruelty-free products. Plus, 100% of the profits made from the Discovery Set is donated to Fleur & Bee's charity partner, Days for Girls.
Socks That Save Dogs
These quality socks by Conscious Step are all about doing good. The sock set adorned with paw detailing is perfect for dog-lovers, and Conscious Step partner Best Friends Animal Society to help provide food, treatment and adoption opportunities for furry friends.
Candle - Somebody's Beloved
This candle serves as a kind reminder of love, making it the perfect gift for anyone you care about. It features recording artist and activist MILCK's handwritten "Somebody's Beloved" song lyrics, which commemorates Breonna Taylor and those lost to systemic racial injustice. 50% of this candle purchase is donated to Black Mamas Matter Alliance.
Black-Owned Spotlight
This bundle of products from Black-led Impact Partners and communities supports youth in need, eliminating hunger, sustainable agriculture and Black-owned businesses. It comes with allergen-free cookies, coffee, popcorn and more items that would make a great gift for a foodie.
Instant Angel
The Dieux Instant Angel skin restoring moisturizer is top-rated for good reason. It's a creamy, nourishing fix for dry and dehydrated skin. Plus, $1 of every sale of the moisturizer is donated to an organization fighting for reproductive justice.
Stripey Bee Cocktail Shaker Set
For a luxe gift that gives back, check out this bee-adorned cocktail shaker set. It's the perfect gift for someone who takes mixology seriously, and would look stunning in any space. This month, 10% of Joanna Buchanan sales will directly support kid's mental health care.
Worry Less, Live More Phone Case
For every case sold from CASETiFY's Pride Collection, the brand will donate $5 to The Christopher Street West Association, the official non-profit of LA Pride. The case designs include artwork from LGBTQIA+ identifying artists, including this Worry Less, Live More case with a playful and cute design.
