Marsai Martin Undergoes Surgery to Remove Large Ovarian Cyst After Over 4 Years of Pain

Marsai Martin is getting candid about her recent health struggles in order to help others.
The Blackish alum recently revealed on social media that she is recovering after having an ovarian cyst removed, reflecting on her yearslong journey to surgery.
"If you missed my live, long story short, I had surgery for my large ovarian cyst that gave me constant pain for 4+ years," Marsai wrote on Instagram Stories Dec. 10 alongside a black-and-white video of her in a hospital bed. "I really don't remember any of this sh*t because of the anesthesia, lol. But I will say that I am very grateful to have family and educators by my side in support of this process."
The 18-year-old explained why she wanted to share her story with followers.
"The only reason I am sharing this is so I can hopefully spread awareness and share my experience to the young women out there that may be going through the same thing or have difficult menstrual cycles," Marsai continued. "You are never alone. Listen to your body. It always shows you signs. Health is wealth."
The next day, the Little actress shared an update on Instagram, reassuring followers that she is on the mend—and thanking fans for sharing their experiences with her.
"Thank y'all for all the love," Marsai wrote. "The procedure was 10 days ago and I'm now feeling fine. I also appreciate the stories from folks that have been through the same thing! But I'm back and I'm betta."
And this isn't the first time the actress has been vocal about taking care of her health—both mental and physical—while urging others to do the same.
"What I learned is the only way to truly get help with an issue is to make folks aware when you need help," she told Ebony Magazine in May while discussing dealing with depression and anxiety. "I try to remember that sometimes when I keep things to myself I won't get an outside perspective that may help me realize things are that bad or help."
As for techniques that help Marsai with her anxiety? "I do a lot of quiet breathing exercises," she shared. "I take walks, I journal, decadent baths with good music, essential oils and candles always help as well. Whatever helps you feel less weight on your shoulders will help ease that tension and pressure."