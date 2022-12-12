Marsai Martin Undergoes Surgery to Remove Large Ovarian Cyst After Over 4 Years of Pain

Watch : Marsai Martin Has Big Plans for Her Future After "Little"

Marsai Martin is getting candid about her recent health struggles in order to help others.

The Blackish alum recently revealed on social media that she is recovering after having an ovarian cyst removed, reflecting on her yearslong journey to surgery.

"If you missed my live, long story short, I had surgery for my large ovarian cyst that gave me constant pain for 4+ years," Marsai wrote on Instagram Stories Dec. 10 alongside a black-and-white video of her in a hospital bed. "I really don't remember any of this sh*t because of the anesthesia, lol. But I will say that I am very grateful to have family and educators by my side in support of this process."

The 18-year-old explained why she wanted to share her story with followers.

"The only reason I am sharing this is so I can hopefully spread awareness and share my experience to the young women out there that may be going through the same thing or have difficult menstrual cycles," Marsai continued. "You are never alone. Listen to your body. It always shows you signs. Health is wealth."