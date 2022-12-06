The White Lotus' Theo James Reveals His Reaction to That "Ginormous" Prosthetic Penis in Season 2

Watch : Tom Hollander & Leo Woodall React to THAT White Lotus Scene

The most salacious guest to check into season two of The White Lotus might be a giant prosthetic penis.

In the first episode of the season, Theo James, who plays arrogant and brash financier Cameron, strips down in the bathroom in front of his friend Ethan's (Will Sharpe) wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza) while changing into a swimsuit—all in full view of Harper.

And, well, nothing was left to the imagination—including the sheer size of Theo.

As it turns out, he had a little bit of help.

"You go into these things and you have a conversation with the director and the producers and they go, ‘OK, for this, we're going to use a prosthetic. We're going to use something,'" the actor said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Dec. 2. "And you say, 'OK, that sounds good.'"

Theo called it a "pee-pee prosthetic," which we do believe is a scientific term.