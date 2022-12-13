Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood Break Up

Watch : Most Shocking Celebrity Breakups of 2022

It's over for Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood.

The models have called it quits a month after going Instagram official with their romance, multiple sources exclusively tells E! News.

As one source explains, "They realized very quickly it wasn't going to be a long-term relationship." (Though a source close to Lexi says she initiated the split.)

Neither Presley, who is the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, or Lexi have publicly comment on the split, though they have removed all traces of each other on their respective Instagram pages, including the Nov. 1 post in which they went public with their relationship.

Last month, the two confirmed that they were indeed dating by sharing photos from their PDA-packed visit to the beach. The images included a cheeky shot of Presley, 23, grabbing Lexi's butt, as well as a video of the pair kissing set to audio track saying: "Guys, I did it. I've found the person that makes me the happiest person I've ever been."