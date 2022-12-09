ABC Will No Longer Air Backstreet Boys Holiday Special After Nick Carter Sexual Assault Allegations

Watch : Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault.

The Backstreet Boys' holiday special will no longer be airing on ABC.

A Very Backstreet Holiday has been pulled from ABC's schedule, E! can confirm, and instead comedy repeats will be airing in its place. The news comes one day after Nick Carter was sued for sexual battery Dec. 8, but his lawyer Michael Holtz has since denied the allegations in a statement.

The special was set to air Dec. 14, and would have featured Carter along with fellow members AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough as they performed hits from their album "A Very Backstreet Christmas." Fellow stars Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka were also scheduled to appear.

In court documents filed Dec. 8 and obtained by E! News, plaintiff Shannon "Shay" Ruth, who has autism and cerebral palsy, sued Carter for sexual battery and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. In the lawsuit, Ruth, who was 17 at the time, alleged that Carter invited her onto his tour bus after meeting him in the autograph line at a Feb. 2001 Backstreet Boys concert.