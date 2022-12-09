The MixtapE! Presents Dove Cameron, Kenny Chesney and More New Music Musts

Watch : Dove Cameron Huge Fan of Lil Nas X, Doja Cat & Adele at BBMAs 2022

Dove Cameron is flipping the script.

On Dec. 9, the 26-year-old artist released a new pop anthem "Girl Like Me," which is inspired by Edwyn Collins' 1994 hit "Girl Like You."

"I will be dancing naked around my apartment to it all night living my 2000s Demi Moore dreams!!" Dove wrote on Instagram while celebrating the release. "Edwyn Collins i love you!!!"