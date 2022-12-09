Kourtney Kardashian Gives Health Update After Stopping IVF Process With Travis Barker

Watch : Travis Barker Talks Kourtney Kardashian's "Relatable" IVF Journey

Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing back the curtain on her IVF journey.

The Kardashians star gave a glimpse into how she is doing after stopping in vitro fertilization treatments with husband Travis Barker. In a photo posted to her Dec. 8 Instagram Story, Kourtney snapped a mirror selfie of herself on a treadmill with the words, "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!"

The 43-year-old previously spoke about how the IVF procedure put a strain on her energy levels, sharing that she had undergone a brain scan to see the effects. "When I went to get the results, the doctor thought it was mostly from IVF because it affects your adrenals, thyroids and hormones," she said on the Oct. 4 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "My energy levels since starting that have been really down and I haven't done it since January or February and still my energy levels are still really down."