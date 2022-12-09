Inside Daniel Seavey's Next Chapter After Why Don't We's Hiatus

Watch : Daniel Seavey Calls Friendship With Corbyn Besson a "Blessing"

High risks lead to high rewards.

When Why Don't We's Daniel Seavey agreed to put on his first solo show Dec. 5 at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, Calif., he had no idea what he was getting himself into.

"Even my hopes were pretty low given the last two years," the 23-year-old musician shared with E! News in an exclusive interview, addressing the pandemic and the end of his boy band. "When tickets went on sale, we'll either sell out or sell five tickets. I had no idea and it was going out on a limb. I was pretty scared."