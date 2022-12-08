Vince Camuto 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get $250 Heeled Boots For Just $99

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You can never have too many shoes, but a lot of us just don't have the shopping budget to have a footwear collection of our dreams. That's why it's important to be a smart shopper, on the lookout for sales and flash deals. Here's the other problem with being a shoe enthusiast: the cute shoes usually hurt the most. We either suck it up and struggle in painful heels or they collect dust in the back of the closet. However, those scenarios should not be the norm. Yes, there are stylish shoes that are actually comfortable. Give yourself the shoes that you deserve!
The Vince Camuto Tressara Boots are just what you need in your life. They're incredibly sleek, with a streamlined silhouette. The flared heels add some intrigue to your ensemble and they're easy to walk on, with one shopper raving, "Most comfortable pair of boots I have ever worn! I walked between 12,000 and 15,000 steps every single day at work and these have never let me down. These are a little bit of a taller heel that I'm used to and I can still walk all day in them."
Normally, these boots cost $250, but you can get them for $99, TODAY ONLY. Just use the promo code FLASH99 at checkout.
Vince Camuto Tressara Boot Reviews
Another declared, "MOST COMFORTABLE BOOTS EVER. y'all I walk 12-15K steps a day. I love these!!!!! So stylish too. Tall heel for me and still so comfortable. Stop right now and buy them."
Someone else explained, "I purchased the black leather boots. The leather is great quality & very soft. The heel is the perfect height, easy to walk. I wore them all day the first time and they were very comfortable. The 5.5 is true to size for me."
A customer reviewed, "This boots are so sexy and the best part so comfortable, you need this in your closet this winter!"
"I absolutely love these boots. So comfortable. Wore them all day with no problems," a shopper wrote.
A Vince Camuto customer said, "Got them a week ago and I've already worn them twice! They make any outfit look chic and they're super comfortable!"
"These boots are perfect! The heel is not too high and they fit perfect since I have larger calves. The leather is of good quality and the lining is of a nice material. The fit is perfect and I ordered my regular size," someone wrote.
A shopper shared, "Great boot! Super chic and looks expensive. Would highly recommend."
