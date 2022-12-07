Meghan Markle Has the Sweetest Reaction to Her 2022 People's Choice Awards Win

Watch : Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has officially become podcast royalty.

The Duchess of Sussex's Spotify podcast Archetypes took home the title of The Pop Podcast of 2022 at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. And in celebration of her win, the 41-year-old shared her gratitude with fans in a special message online.

"Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People's Choice Award," she wrote in a Dec. 7 statement on the Archewell Organization's website. "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening."

Calling the podcast "a labor of love," Meghan went on to thank her "amazing team who were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life," writing, "Special thanks to Terry Wood who was my right hand in this special project, along with Catherine, Rebecca, Andy, Matt, and the wider team who all worked hard to make each moment resonate."