Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle at Awards Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a glamourous night out while accepting an award for their philanthropic efforts. Find out more about what the Duke of Sussex jokingly called their "date night."

Watch: Prince Harry Jokes About "Date Night" With Meghan Markle

Parents' night out!

On Dec. 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City. While the two were invited to collect an award for their philanthropy, the Duke of Sussex joked they were just on a night away from their kids.

"I actually thought we were just here on date night," he told Kerry Kennedy on-stage while sitting next to his wife. "So I found it quite weird that we're sharing the room with 1,500 people."

Harry—who shares son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 18 months, with Meghan—continued, "But we don't get out much because our kids are so small and young, so this is completely unexpected. It's nice to share date night with all of you. Thank you for coming."

Meghan told her husband onstage, "Thank you for bringing me on this very special date night."

Harry replied, "You're welcome."

For their big night, Meghan wore a white Louis Vuitton gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline, reminiscent of her 2018 wedding dress. Harry sported a sleek black tuxedo with a white button shirt.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Onstage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—who stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and star in an upcoming Netflix docuseries—were honored with the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. In an October statement announcing the pair as honorees, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization stated that Harry and Meghan were recognized for their "work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation."

