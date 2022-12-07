Elton John Teams up With Saks Fifth Avenue for a Holiday Collection That Gives Back to a Special Cause

We interviewed Elton John because we think you'll like his picks. The products featured are from Elton's curated collection with Saks Fifth Avenue. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Celebrate the holidays by giving back with your gifting. Elton John teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue for the iconic department store's 2022 holiday campaign and a special collection featuring the singer's gift recommendations. Additionally, Saks is donating $1 million to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund in support of its mission to end AIDS, which includes $500,000 of proceeds from this curated collection, regardless of sales.
The legend shared, "It's an honor to be here on Fifth Avenue with my family and celebrate the kickoff of the holiday season by unveiling Saks holiday window display and light show. Taking the stage on Fifth Avenue and feeling the magical energy of New York during the holidays, is the best way to celebrate the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the U.S."
He added, "I share the appreciation for luxury fashion that Saks has, and have always seen their holiday windows as one of the most iconic parts of New York City during the holidays. Year after year, I am inspired by the creativity and imagination that Saks brings to its legendary holiday windows lighting up Fifth Avenue. I am also thrilled to have my curated merchandise collection on Saks.com, in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, with pieces integrated into this year's window display."
Add some creative gifts to your holiday shopping list and give back to an amazing organization with Elton's picks.
Elton John's Holiday Gift Picks
Jonathan Adler Holiday 2-Piece Apollo Ornament Set
"Incorporating Jonathan Adler's festive rocket-themed ornaments from the Apollo Ornament boxed set felt like the perfect way to commemorate the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund while also embracing the holiday spirit. Their retro-rad design will liven up any holiday celebration and they are the perfect gift."
"The Versace items we selected for the collection embody Versace's provocative nature, and are a celebration of progression for a new generation. On November 29th, I will be making an appearance on Saks Live where my husband and chairman of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, David Furnish, will join Versace's Chief Creative Officer, Donatella Versace to discuss giving back during the holidays and their favorite fashion pieces."
Versace Odissea Caged Rubber Medusa Sneakers
These sneakers have Versace's iconic Medusa logo and they're also available in royal blue, orange, and white.
Versace Little Kid's & Kid's Decorative Trim Cotton Robe
This kids' robe is adorable and chic with an attached hood. It's also available in black.
Versace Metallic Satin Platform Pumps
Elevate any outfit with silver Versace platform pumps, adorned with a dangling Medusa charm.
Gucci Double GG Mix Logo Jersey Track Jacket and Double GG Logo Mix Jersey Jogger Pants
"Gucci is the exclusive costume designer for my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, and I am proud to spotlight their iconic designs in this collection. This chromatic and vibrant tracksuit is not only a celebration of individuality, but is also the epitome of luxury. On December 6th I will be sitting down with Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele on Saks Live where we will talk about our longstanding friendship, collaboration and the Elton John AIDS Foundation."
"Accessories have the power to liven up any space and these one-of-a-kind pieces from Fornasetti, Baccarat and L'Object will steal the attention of any room with their intricate craftsmanship and unique designs."
Baccarat Papillon Lucky Crystal Butterfly
A crystal butterfly goes with every design aesthetic and brings whimsy to any room.
Graphic Image Churchill Wit And Wisdom
Bring some wisdom to your life with a coffee table book. It has quotes from Sir Winston Churchill and 200 photographs picked from the archives.
Fornasetti Tema e Variazioni Star Decorative Wall Plate
This porcelain wall plate depicts face of Lina Cavalieri, an Italian opera singer who became the muse of Piero Fornasetti.
L'Objet Haas 5-Piece Lynda 24K Gold & Porcelain Box & Plate Set
Use this set for decor or storage for small essentials. It's even dishwasher-safe for an easy cleanup.
