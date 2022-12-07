24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $250 on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've all heard about KitchenAid Mixers, but let's be honest, for most of us they're a hefty investment. They're not cheap, but are they worth it? Just ask anyone who has one and you'll hear a resounding yes. The KitchenAid Mixer has ten speeds and there are many attachment options. You can get so much done with this kitchen appliance. Anyone will tell you it's worth the price, but if you could spend less, why not go for it? If you need one of these mixers, you're in luck because there's a 24-hour flash sale happening right now.
Head on over to QVC to get a $250 discount on the KitchenAid Pro 600 6-qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer with Flex Edge. QVC has this game-changing kitchen appliance in nine colors. It has a large enough capacity to mix 13 dozen cookies, eight pounds of mashed potatoes, or eight loaves of bread in a single batch, per the brand. This is a gift that all foodies would appreciate. Or you can just treat yourself, of course. KitchenAid discounts are hard to come by, jump on this deal while you can.
KitchenAid 42% Off Deal
KitchenAid Pro 600 6-qt Bowl Lift Stand Mixer with Flex Edge
This 6-quart mixer has a stainless steel bowl with handle, dough hook, flat beater, steel wire whip, pouring shield, and a Flex Edge beater. This mixer is easy to use and it's easy to clean since the bowl, flat beater, and dough hook are all dishwasher-safe.
If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from QVC shoppers.
KitchenAid Mixer Reviews
A shopper raved, "This is an excellent product it came with many different attachments even a splash guard the color is perfect cord is a great length very powerful."
Another gushed, "I didn't think KitchenAid could improve their world famous standard kitchen mixer……they did! I'm in love with my new pistachio colored mixer. It can do everything!"
A fan of the mixer said, "Who doesn't know the power and endless uses for everyone who performs in a kitchen? I've been a Kitchenaid stand mixer for years and needed a larger power motor due to my cooking needs. I love to share my recipes so now I can make bigger patches in one sitting. Love my toffee color looks beautiful sitting out."
Someone else explained, "Always wanted one, finally ordered it because this was the lowest price I had ever seen for the Pro mixer. If you can get this at anything close to this price, do it, you will love it!"
"I've been wanting one for years and so glad I purchased one. We have several attachments and it's so helpful in the kitchen," a shopper explained.
A QVC customer reviewed, "I have been making Sourdough Bread for a couple of years. Now with my Kitchenaid I am trying all sorts of things. I made a Sourdough Discard Coffee Cake that was delicious! The batter was like silk. I tried making Chicken Salad and it was divine! It is so quick and easy! I feel like a professional!"
Another shared, "I have always wanted a stand mixer from Kitchenaid. I am 72 years young and I finally bought my dream mixer as an early Christmas present for myself. I got the silver color and it looks so beautiful on my kitchen counter. I also purchased the attachments. I have used it several times and dearly love it. Thank you QVC for making my purchase affordable, I am so thrilled with my purchase."
