24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $200 on a KitchenAid Stand Mixer

If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from QVC shoppers.

KitchenAid Mixer Reviews

A shopper raved, "This is an excellent product it came with many different attachments even a splash guard the color is perfect cord is a great length very powerful."

Another gushed, "I didn't think KitchenAid could improve their world famous standard kitchen mixer……they did! I'm in love with my new pistachio colored mixer. It can do everything!"

A fan of the mixer said, "Who doesn't know the power and endless uses for everyone who performs in a kitchen? I've been a Kitchenaid stand mixer for years and needed a larger power motor due to my cooking needs. I love to share my recipes so now I can make bigger patches in one sitting. Love my toffee color looks beautiful sitting out."

Someone else explained, "Always wanted one, finally ordered it because this was the lowest price I had ever seen for the Pro mixer. If you can get this at anything close to this price, do it, you will love it!"

"I've been wanting one for years and so glad I purchased one. We have several attachments and it's so helpful in the kitchen," a shopper explained.

A QVC customer reviewed, "I have been making Sourdough Bread for a couple of years. Now with my Kitchenaid I am trying all sorts of things. I made a Sourdough Discard Coffee Cake that was delicious! The batter was like silk. I tried making Chicken Salad and it was divine! It is so quick and easy! I feel like a professional!"

Another shared, "I have always wanted a stand mixer from Kitchenaid. I am 72 years young and I finally bought my dream mixer as an early Christmas present for myself. I got the silver color and it looks so beautiful on my kitchen counter. I also purchased the attachments. I have used it several times and dearly love it. Thank you QVC for making my purchase affordable, I am so thrilled with my purchase."

Looking for more useful kitchen gadgets? This breakfast sandwich maker has 23,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.