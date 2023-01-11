Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie on the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Margot Robbie is ready to party.
The Barbie star may play an aspiring actress in the film Babylon, but she looked like a true Hollywood legend in her seemingly Barbie-inspired 2023 Golden Globes red carpet ensemble at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 10.
The 32-year-old—who is nominated at this year's ceremony for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy—walked the carpet in a gorgeous custom light pink dress by Chanel, featuring stripes and a sparkling silver broach on the gown's neckline.
Styled by Kate Young, Margot highlighted her natural beauty with a sweet and simple look, and completed the ensemble but wearing her hair down in soft waves. (See every star on the red carpet here.)
Margot's most recent Golden Globes nomination marks her second in the Best Actress category, having previously been nominated for her role as Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding in 2017's I, Tonya. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2020 for her role as Kayla Pospisil in 2019's Bombshell.
Meanwhile, Babylon scored a total of five Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and Best Score, Motion Picture. Margot's co-stars Diego Calva and Brad Pitt also scored acting noms for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.
In addition to rocking a hooded black cut-out dress by Alaïa on the Dec. 15 Babylon Los Angeles premiere red carpet, Margot's character Nellie LaRoy sports just as many amazing outfits in the Damien Chazelle-directed film.
In theme with the movie's 1920s Hollywood setting, costume designer Mary Zophres exclusively told E! News that Nellie's memorable red playsuit is inspired by a real-life Hollywood trailblazer: Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong.
"There's a photograph of her and she has this scarf that's wrapped around her neck and it comes down," Mary shared. "That's where I got the idea for Margot."
The outfit's bold silhouette and color were intentional, as the designer explained, "It says strength, power, anger, passion, and all these things you want to the audience know about Nellie in the first 20 minutes of the film."
Margot's next big role is even more fashionable than Nellie, as she stars as the world's most famous doll in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film. From matching roller skating and cowboy outfits with Ryan Gosling's Ken, to Barbie's iconic black and white vintage swimsuit and more, fans are in for an over-the-top, fashion extravaganza when the movie hits theaters July 21.
