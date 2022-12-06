Gifts For Pampering: Dolce Glow, Tata Harper, MZ Skin & More Luxurious Faves

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
We're heading into the end of the year, and let's just say it: We could all use a little pampering. Whether we've got chapped lips from sipping too much egg nog or dry skin from increasingly chilly commutes, a little moisturizer could go a long way.
Not to mention the tired muscles from hours spent whipping up holiday favorites at the stove, or sore feet from test-driving new boots at cocktail hour. And even cramped hands from writing out all those invites with perfect calligraphy!
What I'm really saying is, we need a break. We need time to treat ourselves the way we deserve. And if we won't make the self-care time for ourselves, the least we can do is gift it to someone else, right?
So whether your nice list is full of friends who deserve a day at the spa, or your naughty list overfloweth with those who ought to prioritize self-care in 2023, we've got you now. You just sit back, relax, and scroll through this list of the best gifts for pampering this holiday season.
Ahhh. Much better.
Chantecaille 24 Karat Gold Firming Moisturizer
I'll let the brand describe their famed moisturizer for itself: "Boasting a sensorial serum-cream texture, the moisturizer is powered by a fusion between science and nature. Innovative botanicals work to restore lost moisture while firming peptides help to create a firmer appearance and unify the complexion." So, you know, that explains the price point a little more, too.
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Sculpty Heart Gua Sha
This rose quartz facial tool offers "a modern take on an ancient ritual," and can slip into a purse or pocket for Gua Sha on the go.
Ghost Democracy Softglow Facial Oil
Ghost Democracy's "nourishing plant-based facial oil" is a signature of the brand. It "deeply hydrates with lightweight softening oils for smoother and healthier-looking skin," so, it's basically the ultimate pampering buddy.
Wander Beauty Golden Hour Skincare Kit
Wander Beauty's sweet set includes everything one needs to rejuvenate in a flash. The Golden Hour kit includes 10 Baggage Claim gold eye mask packettes, one miniature Sight C-er Vitamin C concentrate, and a pink satin headband to keep flyaways at bay.
Nurse Jamie EGF Resurfacing Kit
Designed to offer the skin "lasting perfection," this beauty stamp and face cream combo brings "micro-exfoliation...smoothing, and pore refining" home. No spa appointment required!
Dolce Glow It's Glow Time Bundle
The ultimate gift for the beach bum who misses her tan: The It's Glow Time Bundle. This all-in-one kit includes Dolce Glow's signature tanning mist, a Des Nuda sunless tan lotion, a Mia shimmer topper, and an applicator mitt.
MZ Skin Glow Boost Ampoules
A TKO of a gift, the renowned Glow Boost set is a "five-day radiance regime" meant to "restore youthful glow and natural luminosity" via twice-daily treatments formulated exclusively for MZ Skin.
Lumin Skin Up Top Management Kit
One for the boys (sorry, men): A gift set from Lumin that includes hair care crafted with natural oils, an "ultra-hydrating moisturizer" and "award-winning eye cream" that will finally get him to stop pilfering your products.
Tata Harper Sprint Reset 3 Step Regimen Set
Tata Harper's trio of "cleansing, hydrating, and soothing" products are meant to strengthen and boost one's complexion. An ideal gift for anyone with combination or oily skin types!
Tula Skincare Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
The name of this set from Tula Skincare says it all, but we'll let them say a little more: "This treatment balm delivers hydration, fills in fine lines and wrinkles and brightens the delicate skin around the eyes. Caffeine stimulates circulation improving the tone and texture while blueberry nourishes and hydrates the skin." Wake up and feel the refreshment.
Melanie Jovanovic Beauty Studio Magic Roller
The "magic" microneedle roller from Melanie Jovanovic is meant to help one "achieve naturally beautiful skin and thicker brows." If that's not pampering, we don't know what is.
M.S Skincare Renew Trio
Created to support "normal to all" (so, all) skin types, M.S Skincare's Renew Trio comes with a Mantra Skin Perfecting Cleanser, a Sofia Luminous rose Mist Toner, and a small Luminary Radiance Enhancing Serum for getting gorgeous on the go.
Dr. Dennis Gross Spectralite Bodyware Pro
This one-of-a-kind body treatment from Dr. Dennis Gross is a device unlike any other. Described as an "FDA-cleared light therapy," this flexible, handheld tool can target "fine lines and wrinkles," as well as "age spots, acne, and redness." The brand additionally recommends it be used to "relieve mild muscle and joint pain." We're talking full-body pampering, every single time.
Tula Skincare Signature Glow Refreshing Brightening Face Mist
"A gentle-diffusing face spray that hydrates and brightens the look of dry, dull skin," this iridescent mist does more than you'd ever expect. Just a few spritzes help "protect [complexions] from pollution and blue light," as well as help "balance skin, lock in moisture and calm the look of irritation."
Skin Gym Tilka Cleansing Brush with LED
"The ultimate cleansing tool," this this silicone brush pairs with vibrations to "further cleanse...every inch of your skin." Clean, healthy skin is an everyday luxury we can get behind.
If you're feeling extra-luxurious, these are the top 20 gifts to splurge on this season.