Gifts for Beauty Buffs: 20 Must-Haves From Caudalie, The Detox Mode, Gentlehomme & More

Don't touch that eyeshadow palette: Makeup gifts are so last year. After all, every beauty buff does have their own signature style, but they're also just as likely to change up looks depending on trends or moods. What I'm saying is: Since beauty buffs love it so much, they're definitely set on makeup.
However, that doesn't mean your favorite makeup maven, skincare star, and hair care idol rolled into one is impossible to shop for. In fact, they're easy! I know, I know, but hear me out: The classic beauty buff is usually so set in his or her routine, right? As a result, they may not realize what needs to be replaced, enhanced, or replenished in their collection.
Everyone likes a mud mask, but what about the right tool to use it with? Or a plush wrap to keep hair away from the mask they're applying?
Instead of gifting them another makeup collection here are 20 essential gifts for beauty buffs (get it?) to help them primp, polish, and perfect. Ones they probably won't be getting from anyone else.
Sigma Brush Cup
This dual cup makeup brush holder is perfect for keeping your bestie's vanity organized at home, and snaps together for ease when traveling.
Spa Headband
This soft-to-the-touch spa headband keeps a hairstyle safe during makeup application, daily skincare routines, and more.
LimeCrime Unicorn Hair Tints
Give the gift of not having to go to the salon for touchups with any one of these vibrant Unicorn Hair Tints from LimeCrime.
LimeCrime Hair Clips
These too-cute clips help keep hair in place during hair-salon-at-home moments.
Kocostar Foot Moisture Pack
Even skincare stars miss a spot from time to time, so this nourishing kit from Kocostar will solve that right quick.
Sabon Dead Sea 3-in-1 Scrub
For those who resent winter dryness and lament overflowing shelves: This Dead Sea scrub. Per Sabon, it's rich with minerals and nutrients, and can be used as a mud mask, exfoliator, and daily polisher for smoother, softer skin all season long.
MZ Skincare Mask Brush
Nothing says "skincare expert" like a brush specifically made for evenly applying face masks.
Gentlehomme Brows & Facial Tweezers
Whether he's on top of his beauty routine or needs to take a hint, he'll appreciate these ergonomically designed tweezers meant to specifically address the needs of men.
The Detox Mode Horizon Glow Soak
The Detox Mode formulated the Horizon Glow Soak with "detoxifying Himalayan salts, soothing Epsom salts, antioxidant-rich green tea, and fatigue-fighting ginseng" as well as aromatherapeutic citrus and jasmine for a revitalizing experience with every bath.
Caudalie Beauty Elixir
Caudalie's signature hydrating toner "evens your complexion, smooths fine lines and visible pores, and combats dehydrated skin." This travel-sized edition is ideal for slipping into a pocket or purse, and can be popped in the fridge or freezer for a cooling effect.
Classic Maintenance Set
Let's not leave men out of the skincare conversation! This Classic Maintenance Set from Lumin is has been "expertly curated" to deliver a balance of "hydration, cleansing, and renewal" for low-maintenance men who still care.
Gentlehomme Eyebrow Gel
While we're on the subject, let's help get gentlemen eyebrows under control in 2023 with help from this clear and easy-to-use brow gel.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Micellar Cleansing Water & Makeup Remover for Oily Skin
Beauty buffs gush about micellar water for a reason: It's the real deal. This award-winning product from cult French brand La Roche-Posay is perfect for those who are curious about trying it, but were hesitant due to their skin type.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Head to Toe Glow Set
This set from Dr. Dennis Gross includes at-home revitalizing peels and nourishing body treatments that, anywhere else, would be as much as $146.
Sigma Brush Cleanser Trio
Busy beauty-obsessed babes can easily forget to keep brushes clean. With this high-end trio of all-natural cleansers to choose from, they'll be much more likely to put that back into their regular routine!
Studio Brush Set
That said, if their brushes are beyond repair, you can always treat your fave to this deluxe set of four studio-level brushes.
Klorane Floral Shower Cap
Lightly lined with terrycloth, this floral shower cap is so much better for protecting styled hair from the shower than a bun and a prayer.
Nest Fragrances Bamboo Hair Lotion
From the makers of your go-to "treat someone" candle, it's a floral-citrus lotion to protect hands from winter wear.
Björk & Berries Body Scrub
No, it's not that Björk, but this under-the-radar Swedish brand is one a skincare enthusiast will definitely want to know before it takes off.
Bubble Skincare Sample Set
This travel-ready trio includes a Fresh Start, Bounce Back, and Slam Dunk, which work together to cleanse, balance, and hydrate tired complexions.
