Gifts For Pampering: Dolce Glow, Tata Harper, MZ Skin & More Luxurious Faves

We're heading into the end of the year, and let's just say it: We could all use a little pampering. Whether we've got chapped lips from sipping too much egg nog or dry skin from increasingly chilly commutes, a little moisturizer could go a long way.

Not to mention the tired muscles from hours spent whipping up holiday favorites at the stove, or sore feet from test-driving new boots at cocktail hour. And even cramped hands from writing out all those invites with perfect calligraphy!

What I'm really saying is, we need a break. We need time to treat ourselves the way we deserve. And if we won't make the self-care time for ourselves, the least we can do is gift it to someone else, right?

So whether your nice list is full of friends who deserve a day at the spa, or your naughty list overfloweth with those who ought to prioritize self-care in 2023, we've got you now. You just sit back, relax, and scroll through this list of the best gifts for pampering this holiday season.

Ahhh. Much better.