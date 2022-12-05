See Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Twin With Baby Brother Bronze in Football Outfits

Watch : Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2

These outfits are total touchdowns.

Brittany Mahomes—wife to NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes—shared a photo of the couple's children all dressed up to support their dad's team, the Kansas City Chiefs. In the snapshot posted to Brittany's Instagram Stories on Dec. 4, their 21-month-old daughter Sterling and newborn son Bronze both wear a matching top with football art.

For the bottoms, Bronze is dressed in red pants printed with the outline of the team's logo and Patrick's number, 15, while Sterling wears a red skirt adorned with hearts and the letters "KC."

Brittany captioned the post, "My loves."

In another photo, Sterling is seen hugging her little brother with her hand placed gently on the back of his head.

The family snapshots come days after Brittany announced she welcomed their second child on Nov. 28 with an image of their son laying on a brown blanket that read "Mahomes," as well as a diamond-studded necklace that spelled out Bronze.