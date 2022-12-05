Nike Officially Ends Partnership With Kyrie Irving One Month After He Promoted Antisemitic Documentary

Watch : Kyrie Irving Apologizes for Promoting Antisemitic Doc

Nike has permanently benched Kyrie Irving.

The company issued a statement explaining the decision to sever its relationship with Kyrie, which comes a month after the brand first suspended their partnership—and canceled a forthcoming shoe line—after he promoted an antisemitic documentary on social media.

"Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete," Nike said in a statement. "The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signature shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent."

The basketball player's rep put out her own statement saying, "We have mutually decided to part ways and wish Nike the best in their future endeavors."

Nike originally suspended Kyrie on Nov. 4 saying in part at the time, "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."