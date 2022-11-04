Brooklyn Nets Suspend Basketball Player Kyrie Irving After He “Failed to Clarify” Stance on Antisemitism

Basketball player Kyrie Irving has been put on the sidelines.
The Brooklyn Nets announced Nov. 3 that Irving has been suspended from the team without pay after the 30-year-old's inaction to condemn antisemitism. The move comes after Irving linked to the 2018 movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America that contained rhetoric against Jewish people in a since-deleted tweet, per NBC News.
"Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate," the team said in a statement. "We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance."
However, Irving's repeated failure to denounce antisemitism has resulted in the team suspending the player for at least five games, the organization said.
"We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film," the statement continued. "This was not the first time he had the opportunity—but failed—to clarify."
The team added that "such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing" and that the behavior "is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team."
"Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets," the team said, adding that Irving will become an active player again once "he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct."
In response to the initial controversy, Irving tweeted on Oct. 29 that he did not mean to offend anyone's religion.
"I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs," he wrote. "The 'Anti-Semitic' label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions."
