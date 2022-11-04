Brooklyn Nets Suspend Basketball Player Kyrie Irving After He “Failed to Clarify” Stance on Antisemitism

Watch : 5 Things to Know About the NBA Bubble

Basketball player Kyrie Irving has been put on the sidelines.

The Brooklyn Nets announced Nov. 3 that Irving has been suspended from the team without pay after the 30-year-old's inaction to condemn antisemitism. The move comes after Irving linked to the 2018 movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America that contained rhetoric against Jewish people in a since-deleted tweet, per NBC News.

"Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate," the team said in a statement. "We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance."

However, Irving's repeated failure to denounce antisemitism has resulted in the team suspending the player for at least five games, the organization said.