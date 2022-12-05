England's Raheem Sterling Exits 2022 World Cup After Intruders Allegedly Break Into Family Home

Watch : Soccer Pro Pele's Family Gives Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

Soccer player Raheem Sterling is putting his family before any game.

On Dec. 4, some sports fans may have wondered why the 27-year-old forward was missing from England's starting lineup as they faced Senegal in the 2022 World Cup. But according to England football manager Gareth Southgate, Raheem left Qatar to attend to other matters closer to home.

"At the moment, the priority is clearly for him to be with his family and we're going to support that and leave him to have as much time as he needs," Gareth said in a statement. "It's a situation that he needs time with his family to deal with and I don't want to put him under any pressure with that."

He added, "Sometimes football isn't the most important thing and family should come first." E! News has reached out to English Football Association for additional comment and hasn't heard back.

Gareth's message comes after multiple reports claimed police are investigating a burglary at Raheem's family home at an address in Oxshott, Leatherhead.