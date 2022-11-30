England Soccer Star Ben White Leaves 2022 World Cup for "Personal Reasons"

Ben White is taking a time-out from the 2022 World Cup.
On Nov. 30, England's Football Association confirmed the 25-year-old old defender has left Qatar ahead of the team's upcoming knockout round against Senegal.
"Ben White has left England's training base in Al Wakrah and returned home for personal reasons," the statement read. "The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament."
England's FA added, "We ask that the player's privacy is respected at this moment in time."
The Arsenal soccer player didn't play in England's first two group matches against Iran and the United States. He was also absent for the team's Group B finale against Wales on Nov. 29. But after England picked up an important win, they are scheduled to face off against Senegal in the round of 16 on Dec. 4.
After Ben's exit was confirmed, the athlete received support from soccer fans around the world.
His home team Arsenal offered support on Instagram writing, "We're with you, Ben." Another fan commented, "Hope you're doing ok Ben you've had a tremendous season so far."
Away from the soccer field, Ben appears to keep his personal life on the private side. But according to Instagram, the athlete recently got engaged to girlfriend Milly Adams earlier this year.
"I got you," he wrote on Instagram May 29 with a photo of Milly wearing her new piece of bling.
And when it was time for Ben to celebrate his birthday in October, Milly shared a heartfelt message on Instagram writing, "Happy birthday to my whole world. I love you more than you know."
Closer to home, the United States Men's National Team suffered a health scare on Nov. 29 when Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital after experiencing an injury during a match against Iran.
After being diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, the midfielder's status remains day-to-day. But if you ask the 24-year-old, he's ready to compete Dec. 3 when USA faces off against the Netherlands.
"No words to explain what this means to us!" he wrote on Instagram after the team secured the victory against Iran. "Let's go @usmnt."