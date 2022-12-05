Keke Palmer Spoke About Balancing Career and Family Before Pregnancy Reveal

Watch : Keke Palmer Talks Balancing Career & Family Before Pregnancy Reveal

Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about juggling a few roles—and she's embarking on her biggest one yet.



During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 3, the Nope star revealed that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson. And ahead of her big announcement, the 29-year-old reflected on balancing her busy professional life amid making time for her personal one.



"You're always trying to figure out how to maintain it," she exclusively told E! News' Adam Havener in November. "It's not easy and I would not ever say or give the impression that it is because it's not. So, I'm always working to make sure that I'm checking in with myself as much as I can."



As Keke—who launched her own network earlier this month noted—maintaining it is all about "the checks and balances of it all."



"I'm definitely highly fulfilled from what I do," she continued. "For me, performing is an act of service and I feel good in that space. I feel good in the service of others."