Keke Palmer Spoke About Balancing Career and Family Before Pregnancy Reveal

Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about juggling a few roles—and she's embarking on her biggest one yet.
During her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Dec. 3, the Nope star revealed that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson. And ahead of her big announcement, the 29-year-old reflected on balancing her busy professional life amid making time for her personal one.
"You're always trying to figure out how to maintain it," she exclusively told E! News' Adam Havener in November. "It's not easy and I would not ever say or give the impression that it is because it's not. So, I'm always working to make sure that I'm checking in with myself as much as I can."
As Keke—who launched her own network earlier this month noted—maintaining it is all about "the checks and balances of it all."
"I'm definitely highly fulfilled from what I do," she continued. "For me, performing is an act of service and I feel good in that space. I feel good in the service of others."
Added Keke, "As I continue to evolve my career to not just being a performer, but a producer and someone that could hopefully create opportunities for others, that's also equally fulfilling."
With that said, the True Jackson, VP alum recognizes the need to take a step back from time to time.
"There's the personal half of me, the side of me that's not a performer, that's at home watching documentaries and TV shows and old sitcoms," she shared. "And that just wants to be with her family and hang out with my cat, Jackie—that side of me also needs love too. Again, it's day-to-day balance and checking in and be able to maintain both of those parts of myself."
The small glimpse into the actress' life came just a few weeks before she announced her happy news while hosting SNL. After revealing her baby bump during her opening monologue, the KeyTV creator noted that she's "so excited" to become a mom, calling it the "biggest blessing."
As for Darius, he also shared his excitement about revealing their big development, with the 28-year-old posting a sweet tribute to his girlfriend just moments after her reveal. In his Dec. 3 Instagram Story post, Darius shared a photo of the star cradling her baby bump, simply captioning the pic, "2023."