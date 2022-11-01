Keke Palmer Shares What Type of Mom She Wants to Be One Day

If Keke Palmer one day has a proud family of her own, she'll know just who to turn to for advice.
The actress exclusively told E! News how her relationship with her mom Sharon Palmer—who has lent a hand on Keke's new podcast Baby, this is Keke Palmer—has influenced the dynamic she'd like to have with her future kids one day.
As Keke explained, she has learned that parenthood is all about "being able to talk to my kids and to be able to inspire them and encourage them."
"And also, just strap them with the things that they need to be even better than I could have even imagined," she said. "I want them to have more than what I have, and I want them to know more than me."
Keke continued by saying that, when the time comes, she would want to "create a place for us to have conversations, for them to talk to me, for them to feel like I'm there and I accept them, but then also to provide them as much as I can—and to keep them grounded, too."
In addition to the qualities that Keke wants to instill in her children, there is another piece of advice The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder actress learned from her own mom that she follows to this day.
"Never let other people's perception of you be a perception of yourself," Keke recalled. "Just because it always reminds you to be the creator and the leader of your own story."
As for what this chapter holds in Keke's personal story? Well, as she put it to E! News, she's "very, very busy." After all, she recently starred in Nope and Lightyear, and just debuted her podcast all about the different topics she's obsessing over at the moment.
Through it all, it's important for Keke to be real about what having a busy schedule looks like.
"It's like one of those things where blessings are great, but they're also extremely overwhelming," she told E! News. "I think for me, it's just trying to maintain that balance and also being honest about that. I think honesty is the best policy because a lot of times we believe that when things are going good, that is just great. But it also is a lot."
Walking the fine line of managing those blessings while also being transparent isn't the only balancing act Keke has seemingly mastered. Despite her stardom status, Keke's personal life remains largely out of the spotlight. As she explained to E! News, there's a reason for that.
"I try to just have what I can to myself because so much of my life is in the forefront," she shared. "I just try to do that for my own sanity. You have to have boundaries in your life and that's just one of mine."
Baby, this is Keke Palmer is available on Amazon Music for Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.