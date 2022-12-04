See Prince Harry Slip Into Spider-Man's Suit For The Sweetest Reason

Watch : Inside Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir: NEW DETAILS

Move over Tom Holland. Introducing Spider-Prince.

Prince Harry did his best superhero impression as he recorded a special holiday video message for children who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces, in partnership with the Scotty's Little Soldiers.

"Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that's okay," Harry said in the video while wearing a Spider-Man costume. "But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents."

He continued, "But I'm here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So don't feel guilty. You're allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty's Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas."

The clip was played at Scotty's Little Soldiers' annual Christmas party on Dec. 3, which was attended by 100 children and young people, all bereaved of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces, according to the charity. At the Heroes and Villains-themed event, the kids were told that villains were trying to ruin Christmas and they were tasked with "defeating them."