Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Royally Fun Date Night in Santa Barbara

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Stylish Date Night in NYC

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle know how to rock out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently had a date night out, attending a Jack Johnson concert Oct. 5 at the Santa Barbara Bowl. In a photo posted by drummer Adam Topol, the couple posed alongside band members backstage.

Additional photos obtained by TMZ show the pair enjoying the show with a few friends in a special section of the outdoor venue, dancing and singing along to Jack's hits.

The concert proved to be some much-needed fun for Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, after their family's devastating loss.

Their night out comes a little more than two weeks after the royals returned home to California after being in the United Kingdom for several days following the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth II.

When the royal family was notified of her Majesty's declining health, Meghan and Harry were already in Europe to attend the WellChild Awards in London. However, the Duke rushed to Scotland to try to make it to his grandmother's side before she passed away in the Balmoral Estate at the age of 96.