Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch : Keke Palmer Is PREGNANT: Watch Her Announcement on SNL

Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal.

On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.

Darius, brother of Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson, and Keke went Instagram official last year but have largely kept their relationship private.

Also on Dec. 3, he reshared a selfie the mom-to-be had posted on her own Instagram Story, showing the two backstage at SNL with the rest of her entourage. In addition, Darius reposted a clip of Keke recording a phone video message, originally shared by DomiNque Perry, another Insecure star, who shares a daughter with Sarunas. The latter actress also posted a photo of herself kissing Keke's baby bump.