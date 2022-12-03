Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia

Nick Cannon is sharing an update from his hospital bed.
The Masked Singer host explained that he's getting medical care after coming down with pneumonia.
"Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 2. "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."
Nick let fans know there's no need to send "well wishes or prayers," as "it's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle."
"Don't trip," the 42-year-old said, noting he only needs "some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever."
Nick went on to share that he became sick just a day after performing in New York for Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live.
"Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room," he wrote in his post. "Life is definitely a rollercoaster!"
The comedian—who has his 12th child on the way—shared photos of himself in a beanie and face mask from his hospital bed, adding the hashtag #LupusWarrior.
Nick has been open about his struggle with lupus over the last 10 years. In 2012, he was hospitalized for kidney failure and then blood clots in his lungs, which led to him learning about his autoimmune disease diagnosis. He told People at the time that his kidney condition is "something I'm going to be living with all my life." As he said back then, "I feel blessed to be alive."