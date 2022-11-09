2022 People's Choice Awards

See Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin “Actin’ Up” at BMI Country Awards

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin turned the BMI Country Awards into date night. See the "Hell on Heels" singer's award-worthy look.

Miranda Lambert's date night with Brendan McLoughlin has us seeing green. 

The country star and her husband—who tied the knot in 2019—were amongst the many stars who dressed to impress at the 67th Annual BMI Country Awards at the BMI Building in Nashville on Nov. 8. 

For the occasion, Miranda opted for a black and emerald mini dress and accessorized her look with a matching clutch and wrap-around heels. Glam-wise, the "Somethin' Bad" singer further leaned into the green theme with her smoky eye. As for Brendan, he looked sharp in a black suit and tie, which he paired with dress shoes.

For their night out, Miranda later shared a fun video on Instagram of herself with Brendan enjoying themselves as they danced alongside her song "Actin' Up." She captioned her post, "Actin up tonight at the @bmi awards with @brendanjmcloughlin (thanks to preshow @red55winery in our @wandajunehome glasses)."

The couple's country music filled date night comes not long after Miranda—who turns 39 on Nov. 10—launched her Las Vegas residency. And ahead of the show's Sept. debut, the singer exclusively explained to E! News how it was unlike anything she's ever done before.

"I'm able to do a lot of stuff I've never done on the road before production wise," Miranda said on Aug. 25. "There's a lot of pyro, which I really love and more rhinestones and more fringe. What's not to love?"

And she made sure to bring her man along for the ride, attending as many shows as possible. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

"We got the schedule figured out where he can come most of the time," Miranda noted. "We're taking our dogs so it will feel a little more like home too. I'm excited to be in one spot. I've been on a bus since I was 18 years old, so it will be a nice change."

