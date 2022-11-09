See Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin “Actin’ Up” at BMI Country Awards

Watch : Miranda Lambert Teases "a Lot of Pyro" at Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert's date night with Brendan McLoughlin has us seeing green.

The country star and her husband—who tied the knot in 2019—were amongst the many stars who dressed to impress at the 67th Annual BMI Country Awards at the BMI Building in Nashville on Nov. 8.

For the occasion, Miranda opted for a black and emerald mini dress and accessorized her look with a matching clutch and wrap-around heels. Glam-wise, the "Somethin' Bad" singer further leaned into the green theme with her smoky eye. As for Brendan, he looked sharp in a black suit and tie, which he paired with dress shoes.

For their night out, Miranda later shared a fun video on Instagram of herself with Brendan enjoying themselves as they danced alongside her song "Actin' Up." She captioned her post, "Actin up tonight at the @bmi awards with @brendanjmcloughlin (thanks to preshow @red55winery in our @wandajunehome glasses)."