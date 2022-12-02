The Best Subscription Boxes to Gift This Holiday Season for Every Interest

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We know how stressful gift-giving can get, especially for your loved ones who either claim they "want nothing" for the holidays or simply don't know what they want. The solution to that holiday problem we all know and dread? Subscription boxes!

If you don't know where to start looking for the perfect subscription boxes to gift your family and friends this season, we've done the research for you. Whether you're shopping around for a fashionista, beauty buff, foodie, tech enthusiast and more, this roundup of the best subscription boxes for every interest has got you covered. We're talking comfort food subscription boxes, coffee advent calendar boxes, designer fashion boxes and so much more.

Keep reading to get your holiday shopping on, from the convenience of your phone, laptop or tablet!