You Need to Check Out the SKIMS & Snoop Dogg 2022 Holiday Campaign That Just Launched

Nothing says holidays quite like matching pajama sets— and Snoop Dogg and his own definitely got that memo across while starring in the newly launched SKIMS Holiday Campaign.
Photographed by Donna Trope for Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear label, the cultural icon and rapper's family photos include three generations of the Broadus fam, including his wife Shante Broadus, their three children and grandchildren. The crew is pictured wearing matching plaid pajama sets, sweaters and sweatsuits from the SKIMS Cozy Collection, which you're definitely going to want to shop for yourself this season.
"I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the SKIMS Holiday campaign! It's the first time we've been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits," Snoop Dogg shared.
"The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching SKIMS this holiday season!" Snoop said. If you also want to get in on the matching, keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite loungewear looks and more family photos from the feel-good campaign.
Fleece Sleep Set
This sleep set comes in three different colors, all in plaid, and it's seriously the softest pajama set ever. Snoop's family is seen rocking the look, and yours can, too!
Cozy Knit Unisex Robe
The comfiest robe, in the most glamorous shade of pink you'll ever lay your eyes on. If pink is not your vibe but you still want the cozy feel of the robe, you can get it in black or plaid.
Cozy Knit Unisex Pullover
Snoop and his family are pictured in these ultra-soft and oversized unisex knit pullovers. Get one for yourself, and the whole family, too!
Cozy Knit Unisex Jogger
Complete the cozy. oversized look with these joggers in the shade onyx. You're never going to want to take them off.
Kids Cozy Knit Onesie
The holiday campaign has something for everyone, even the kids! Match your own SKIMS looks with the little ones in your life with this cozy knit onesie in plaid.
Cotton Rib Boxer
These cherry red limited edition cotton rib boxers will become a staple in your loungewear collection. Pair the look with oversized hoodies, sweaters and more for a comfy and festive vibe.
Cotton Rib Onesie
Who doesn't love a good one-piece that's so comfortable and versatile? Pair this limited edition sangria cotton rib onesie with hoodies, pullovers, jackets and more for a relaxed look you can run errands in or chill in at home.
Cotton Rib Tank Pack
These cotton tanks are so soft, wearable and comfortable, no matter what you pair them with. Snag yourself the trio pack with red, pink and white. It would also make a great gift for the loungewear lover.
